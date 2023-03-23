Enhancing Audio Quality with Environmental Noise Cancellation in Sound Processing - Part 1 - Introduction

In today’s fast-paced world, clear and effective communication is more important than ever. With the widespread use of telephones, video conferencing, and other communication systems, the popularity of hands-free devices like wireless earbuds and headphones, and the increasing demand for high-quality audio, sound processing methods have become a crucial aspect of our daily lives. Advances in speech recognition technology have only added to the need for better and more advanced sound processing techniques. In this blog post, we’ll explore the growing importance of Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and why it is essential in today’s world.

In this part we will discuss:

Active vs. Passive noise reduction

Single-Channel or Multi-Channel systems

Near-end / Far-end users

And finally, what is the difference between ANC and ENC.

With the rise of modern life and ubiquitous use of audio devices, it has become increasingly challenging to hear clearly in noisy environments. This is where environmental noise cancellation (ENC) comes in. ENC is a sound processing technique used in audio systems to reduce or eliminate unwanted sounds from the surrounding environment, allowing the listener to better hear the intended audio signal.

In recent years, the need for ENC in audio systems has increased due to several reasons. Firstly, our environments have become increasingly noisy. Traffic, construction, wind, and crowded public spaces all contribute to the overall noise level, making it more difficult to hear clearly. Additionally, the widespread use of audio devices such as smartphones, laptops, and headphones means that people are listening to audio in more varied environments than ever before. In many cases, the background noise can be louder than the audio signal itself, making it hard to hear what’s being said or played back.

Another factor contributing to the need for ENC is the increased demand for high-quality audio. With the rise of high-quality streaming services and the popularity of high-end audio equipment, people have higher expectations for the quality of the audio they consume. However, this also means that background noise is more noticeable and can detract from the overall listening experience.

Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to work from home and rely on online meetings, that can be disrupted by background noise from home appliances, family members, pets, or even outdoor sounds. This has made ENC a crucial tool for remote work and online meetings, helping to ensure clear communication even in noisy home environments.

Let’s set the groundwork for the basic concepts.

