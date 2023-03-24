Why AI Requires a New Chip Architecture

According to Allied Market Research, the global artificial intelligence (AI) chip market is projected to reach $263.6 billion by 2031. The AI chip market is vast and can be segmented in a variety of different ways, including chip type, processing type, technology, application, industry vertical, and more. However, the two main areas where AI chips are being used are at the edge (such as the chips that power your phone and smartwatch) and in data centers (for deep learning inference and training).

No matter the application, however, all AI chips can be defined as integrated circuits (ICs) that have been engineered to run machine learning workloads and may consist of FPGAs, GPUs, or custom-built ASIC AI accelerators. They work very much like how our human brains operate and process decisions and tasks in our complicated and fast-moving world. The true differentiator between a traditional chip and an AI chip is how much and what type of data it can process and how many calculations it can do at the same time. At the same time, new software AI algorithmic breakthroughs are driving new AI chip architectures to enable efficient deep learning computation.

Read on to learn more about the unique demands of AI, the many benefits of an AI chip architecture, and finally the applications and future of the AI chip architecture.

