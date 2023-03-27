NVMe® 2.0 Specifications: Enabling Efficient Boot Over NVMe Transports

1-112Gbps Medium Reach (MR) and Very Short Reach (VSR) SerDes
NVMe® 2.0 Specifications: Enabling Efficient Boot Over NVMe TransportsNVM Express Blog - Doug Farley, Dell, Phil Cayton, Intel, and Rob Davis, NVIDIA - Co-Chairs of the NVMe Boot Task Group
Mar. 27, 2023
A standardized boot solution is vital for building efficient, stable, large-scale network storage deployments. iSCSI and Fibre Channel feature standardized boot solutions that enable computer systems to boot from local systems or remotely across a fabric. We saw the need to include a standardized boot specification within the NVMe® specs and developed the NVM Express® Boot Specification [nvmexpress.org], which enables network infrastructure markets to experience improved stability and consistent functionality for future NVMe transports.
Introducing the NVM Express Boot Specification
By developing the new NVM Express Boot Specification, we are able to expand the existing NVMe specifications to include functionality for booting from local and remote namespaces across NVMe transports. Currently, the specification defines procedures for booting on an NVMe over TCP transport [youtube.com] and includes planned updates for booting across additional transports. The NVM Express Boot Specification offers performance and security benefits across numerous industries, including data centers, high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure markets.
