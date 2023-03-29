Security For All - OpenHW Group leads the charge towards a secure future

Security has become a critical issue for the entire IoT supply chain in recent years, as the number of connected devices continues to grow and our reliance on them increases. With more devices connected to the internet, the potential for security breaches and data theft also increases. In this blog post, we will discuss the following:

The complexity of IoT security

The current vulnerabilities of hardware

The benefits of having a root of trust or physical uncountable function (PUF) in your device

Along with this, I will give a brief overview of what we are doing in our collaboration with the OpenHW Group as part of the CORE-V Trusted MCU Project to ensure we have the option for the very best security right from the design phase on all OpenHW devices going forward.

Click here to read more ...



