The Five Must-Have Features of Modern Automotive SoC Architectures

The automotive industry is experiencing a remarkable transformation driven by groundbreaking innovations such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, electric, and connected cars. These cutting-edge innovations demand state-of-the-art system-on-chip (SoC) architectures that can provide unprecedented high performance, safety, low power, security, and connectivity to support these new technologies.

This post introduces a series of articles describing the five critical features of automotive SoC architectures that are essential for developing the next generation of passenger vehicles.

Click here to read more ...



