The Five Must-Have Features of Modern Automotive SoC Architectures

Industry Expert Blogs
|
The Five Must-Have Features of Modern Automotive SoC ArchitecturesCadence Blog - Ericles Sousa, Cadence
Apr. 03, 2023
The automotive industry is experiencing a remarkable transformation driven by groundbreaking innovations such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, electric, and connected cars. These cutting-edge innovations demand state-of-the-art system-on-chip (SoC) architectures that can provide unprecedented high performance, safety, low power, security, and connectivity to support these new technologies.
This post introduces a series of articles describing the five critical features of automotive SoC architectures that are essential for developing the next generation of passenger vehicles.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Moortec "Let's Talk PVT Monitoring" Series with CTO Oliver King
- Secure-IC is ready for ASIL B or ASIL D levels projects with its Securyzr integrated Secure Element
- Precisely positioned for autonomous success: Arm and Swift Navigation
- Let's Talk PVT Monitoring: Thermal Issues Associated with Modern SoCs - How Hot is Hot?