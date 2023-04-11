How the MACsec Protocol Keeps Ethernet Networks Secure

Man-in-the-middle attacks. Eavesdropping. Denial of service. Privilege escalation. In Ethernet network breaches like these, the bad people are after data, one of the most valuable currencies of our time. As technology advances, our world becomes more interconnected, every device becomes smarter, and there are more avenues to steal or corrupt data as it moves through networks. Ethernet interconnects are expanding in every direction in servers, storage, routers, switches, computers, and other devices, including recent adoption in cars.

Among an array of potential system-on-chip (SoC) interface attack vulnerabilities, securing Ethernet interfaces is essential to protecting your network. The impact is real, with Statista citing that the average cost of a single data attack in the United States in 2022 was $9.44 million and the global average was $4.35 million. One way to help ensure against data breaches and protect your Ethernet networks is by using the Media Access Control Security (MACsec) point-to-point protocol, defined in the IEEE 802.1AE standard – the most prevalent standard for Ethernet security. This overview covers key industries driving Ethernet security, challenges to securing Ethernet networks, and how you can better secure Ethernet interfaces with the MACsec protocol.

