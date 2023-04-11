A Recap of MemCon 2023 with Mark Orthodoxou

We’re just back from MemCon, the industry’s first conference entirely devoted to all things memory. Running over the course of two days, the conference brought together attendees from across the memory ecosystem. We caught up with Mark Orthodoxou, VP Strategic Marketing for CXL Processing Solutions at Rambus and MemCon keynote speaker.

Why is memory so important for the future of advanced computing?

There are many reasons why memory is so important. Fundamentally, compute needs data sets to work on. One example is the case of AI inference. The latency of storage is too high for compute operations to rely on to run at speed. With workload demands increasing rapidly, the need for more memory bandwidth and capacity continues to rise.

Click here to read more ...



