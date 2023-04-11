Cortex-M23: Now Enhanced for Safety-critical Automotive Applications

Incredible innovation is driving the technological shift in vehicles, but there is one thing that must continue to be front and center: the safety of drivers, passengers, and road users. Arm technology has been under the hood for decades and we understand that automotive technologies require processors suited to safety applications that still address the wider power, cost, area, and software considerations of our partners. In this blog, we talk about the recently updated Arm Cortex-M23 processor, which now features enhanced capabilities for automotive applications.

Arm Cortex-M processors are area and power efficient, making them a great fit for a broad range of automotive applications. They are also easy to program, as a large ecosystem of software and tools supports them, and they have a simple programmer’s model. Building safety relevant products can be costly, in both time and effort. To speed up time-to-market for automotive partners, Arm has added even more functional safety capabilities to M-profile cores and certified them with an external assessor for ISO 26262. This elevates the safety starting position for chip designers, easing their safety efforts, and allowing them to focus on other areas. With the release of the updated Cortex-M23, the full portfolio of Cortex-M processors, including Cortex-M85 and Cortex-M55, now include leading-edge functional safety features.

