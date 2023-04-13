Q&A with Sergio Silva, Synopsys Engineering Manager and MIPI Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award Winner

When you’re using your phone, tablet, or laptop, you’re likely benefiting from advancements in the MIPI M-PHY® high-speed serial communications protocol, which enables the interface between SoCs, application processors, baseband processors, and peripheral devices. The specification contributes to the ability of these mobile devices to perform with the briskness and low power consumption we’ve come to expect as we’re navigating through feature-rich apps and multimedia content. And it’s thanks to a team of savvy engineers, including Synopsys’ Sergio Silva, that the protocol continues offering progressively faster data rates and enhanced power efficiency.

For his work advancing MIPI protocol over the years, Silva, a project director for Synopsys MIPI M-PHY IP, was recently presented with the MIPI Alliance’s Lifetime Achievement Award (the photo at the top of this post, courtesy of the MIPI Alliance, features Silva accepting his award). “An active contributor [to the MIPI Alliance] for more than a decade, Silva recently brought forward a key proposal for the next version of the specification and has leveraged his profound knowledge of physical layer requirements to proactively resolve issues and challenges, and clarify M-PHY use cases,” the Alliance noted in a news release.

Silva knew from an early age that he would pursue a career in electronics. We recently chatted with him about his work at Synopsys, his contributions to the MIPI M-PHY protocol, and how his roles with the MIPI Alliance and with Synopsys are complementary. Read on for some inspiring insights.

