SNUG Silicon Valley 2023: Catalyzing the Future for Our Smart Everything World

Advanced silicon chips can be likened to works of art. Indeed, as engineers migrate toward angstrom scales, the level of science required to extract high performance from these complex devices is even more beautiful.

“We’re working on artwork, and the art of changing the world going forward,” said Synopsys Chair and CEO Aart de Geus during his keynote speech opening the recent SNUG Silicon Valley 2023 conference. “In that context, we catalyze the future. This is a representation of what we do. We work together on problems that are unbounded.”

de Geus shared his remarks in front of a slide depicting images of advanced chips, alongside an image of a revered painting that resembles circuitry.

Following a year when the Synopsys Users Group (SNUG) conference was held virtually due to the pandemic, SNUG Silicon Valley returned to the Santa Clara Convention Center in March for two days of technical knowledge sharing, networking, and inspirational talks. The buzz throughout the convention center was palpable as attendees seemed eager to catch up with their peers and with the latest news and insights from an industry that’s transforming itself as it transforms people’s lives. Read on for more highlights from de Geus’ Day 1 keynote.

