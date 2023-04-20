Industry Expert Blogs
|
How Is AI Driving the Next Innovation Wave for Electronic Design?Synopsys Blog - Synopsys Editorial Team
Apr. 20, 2023
If it seems that AI is everywhere all at once these days, it’s not your imagination. From our smart speakers and web searches to arduous pursuits like climate change modeling and vaccine discovery, AI is optimizing and accelerating processes in a wide array of areas. In the chip design world, intelligence is providing an answer to the complicated challenges facing the semiconductor industry, from silicon engineering talent shortages to growing chip design complexities and aggressive time-to-market targets.
There was no shortage of insights into the challenges and opportunities of AI in the semiconductor industry during the recent SNUG Silicon Valley 2023 conference in Santa Clara. At one of the event’s lunchtime panels, “How AI Is Driving the Next Innovation Wave for EDA,” Karl Freund, founder and principal analyst at Cambrian-AI Research, moderated a lively discussion featuring:
- Thomas Andersen, VP of engineering in the Synopsys EDA Group
- Monica Farkash, principal member of the technical staff at AMD
- Savita Banerjee, DFT manager at Meta and SNUG Technical Committee chair
- Vikas Agrawal, director of engineering at NVIDIA
Read on to learn how these experts envision the role of AI in addressing key challenges across the chip development cycle.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Mitigating Side-Channel Attacks In Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) With Secure-IC Solutions
- Decipher the Meaning of Silicon-as-a-Service
- Experts Talk: RISC-V CEO Calista Redmond and Maven Silicon CEO Sivakumar P R on RISC-V Open Era of Computing
- What Are the Quantum Computing Threats to Security?