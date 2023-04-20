Powering the Next Wave of AI Inference with the Rambus GDDR6 PHY at 24 Gb/s

Rambus is, once again, leading the way in memory performance solutions with today’s announcement that the Rambus GDDR6 PHY now reaches performance of up to 24 Gigabits per Second (Gb/s), the industry’s highest data rate for GDDR6 memory interfaces!

AI/ML inference models are growing rapidly in both size and sophistication, and because of this we are seeing increasingly powerful hardware deployed at the network edge and in endpoint devices. For inference, memory throughput speed and low latency are critical. GDDR6 memory offers an impressive combination of bandwidth, capacity, latency and power that makes it ideal for these applications.

Click here to read more ...



