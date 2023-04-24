Design IP Sales Grew 20.2% in 2022 after 19.4% in 2021 and 16.7% in 2020!

Design IP revenues had achieved $6.67B in 2022, after $5.56B in 2021, or 20.2% growth after 19.4% in 2021 and 16.7% in 2020. IPnest has released the “Design IP Report” in April 2023, ranking IP vendors by category (CPU, DSP, GPU & ISP, Wired Interface, SRAM Memory Compiler, Flash Memory Compiler, Library and I/O, AMS, Wireless Interface, Infrastructure and Misc. Digital) and by nature (License and Royalty).

The main trends shaking the Design IP in 2022 are very positive for most of the IP vendors, especially for 4 of the Top 5: ARM, Synopsys, Imagination and Alphawave growing by more than the market, respectively 24.5%, 22.1%, 23.1% and 94.7%. Rambus and Alphawave benefit from their recent IP vendor acquisition, PLDA, AnalogX and Hardent for the first, OpenFive for Alphawave, but their organic growth was already great. In summary, the Top 10 IP vendors have grown by 24.6%, when all others by 5.3%, this can be seen as an effect of consolidation, as a Top vendor will make proportionally more design win than “others”.

Click here to read more ...



