Automotive Battery Management System Using Bluetooth LE

Bluetooth wireless technology is now ubiquitous. It is widely adopted in a still growing number of devices in various market segments, including cellular, PC, home entertainment, smart home, wearable, healthcare, IoT and automotive. Bluetooth annual shipments are expected to exceed to 7.6 billion units by 2027 according to ABI Research. The automotive market follows a similar trend of growing adoption of Bluetooth in several applications including in-car entertainment, car access / digital key, tire monitoring, and more. ABI Research predicts that Bluetooth annual shipment in automotive will exceed 180 million units by 2027.

The Bluetooth SIG recently rolled out the version 5.4 of the Bluetooth Core specifications. This latest version introduces some exciting features that will unlock the potential of certain high-volume applications. Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) is one such leading and widely discussed application. But another promising application that would benefit a lot from this new release is the Battery Management System (BMS) in Electric Vehicles (EV). Let’s see why.

