Working with the NimbleAI project to push the boundaries of neuromorphic vision

At the end of 2022, the EU kicked off a cool project that aims to implement neuromorphic vision. But what is that? Let’s take a deeper look at the project and our contribution.

First, if you are not familiar with Codasip Labs, I want to mention this briefly. Codasip Labs is in fact our innovation hub where we explore new technologies and try to contribute to the technology of the future. With its very forward-looking focus, naturally the NimbleAI project was a great fit for us to get involved.

So, what is it? NimbleAI is a 3-year, 10 million Euros, research project collecting partners within commercial organizations and academia across the EU and the UK. The project is funded by the EU and aims to design a neuromorphic sensing and processing 3D integrated chip. This is all inspired by the detection of light in the eyes and the processing of visual information in the brain. Our contribution is to develop a customized RISC-V core for the project. As the European RISC-V leader with strong expertise in developing customizable RISC-V IP, we were of course happy to take on this task.

Click here to read more ...



