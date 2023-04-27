Benchmarking Cadence Tools on Arm-based Servers in the Cloud

Arm is at the heart of the world’s most advanced digital products; over 70% of the world’s population uses Arm processor technology. The most innovative applications, from sensors to supercomputers (Fugaku) and servers to the cloud, are powered by Arm-based chips. Many companies use cloud-based infrastructure to run their workloads for improved performance, lower costs, better resource utilization, reduced time to market, and improved quality. Arm-based servers are increasingly adopted in cloud and on-premises deployments because of performance and cost benefits.

As mentioned in AWS re: Invent 2022, Graviton3 helps run VCPUs faster and can complete the same workload with 60% less energy consumption; Graviton3 can deliver 40% more performance per dollar compared to the fifth generation X86. Arm is shifting its EDA workloads to the AWS Gravition3 after they studied the Graviton family of AWS instances’ performance across various Cadence EDA workloads. This blog post highlights the cost efficiency (server) and performance improvements of the new AWS Graviton3 CPU and the C7g instance family for Arm’s EDA (Cadence) workloads.

Click here to read more ...



