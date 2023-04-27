Arm's prototype chips: What it means for the IC industry?

Industry Expert Blogs
Apr. 27, 2023
After announcing to increase prices of its processor IPs and joining hands with Intel for tying its mobile system-on-chip (SoC) designs with the 18A process of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), Arm has come up with another major pre-IPO initiative. According to a Financial Times story, Arm has embarked upon the most advanced chipmaking effort to demonstrate the power and capabilities of its designs to the wider market.