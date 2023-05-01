RISC-V's Worldwide Expansion and Andes Technology's Contribution

A Q&A with Andes’ Board of Directors’ Advisor

Charlie Cheng, Managing Director of Polyhedron.

What is Andes Technology and how has it grown in the US market?

Andes Technology is a semiconductor IP company headquartered in Taiwan and focused on RISC-V processors. Since 2015, its US presence has grown to over 30 people, including R&D, business centers, sales, and support. The US business has grown 6-fold since 2018 and as it has been a first mover on machine learning and AI applications that use RISC-V and its vector extension.

How does Andes Technology balance the different priorities between its US business and the rest of the world?

Andes business started in microcontrollers for consumer, automotive, and industrial embedded processing, mostly with Asia customers. But similar business proved to be unavailable or unprofitable. Luckily, the US business found an opening in emerging machine learning acceleration sockets. Andes Technology balances these priorities by focusing on a few, leading-edge US customers that are typically quite large. Andes works with them on roadmaps and technology developments and completing their product. These specialized products then work their way into Andes Technology’s mainstream product lines.

What is the biggest hidden value of Andes Technology?

