CEO Interview: Ravi Thummarukudy of Mobiveil

Mobiveil Marks 11th Anniversary

Ravi Thummarukudy is Mobiveil’s Chief Executive Officer and a founder. He and I recently spent an enjoyable afternoon getting acquainted as I learned more about Mobiveil. It’s an inspiring story of a technology company in the semiconductor space helping customers and prospering.

Eleven-year-old Mobiveil is noted for its silicon IP, application platforms and engineering services for Flash Storage, data center, 5G, AI/ML, automotive and IoT applications. In those 11 years, Mobiveil thrived and continues to do so with around 500 employees located around the world – Mobiveil has R&D centers in Silicon Valley, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Rajkot in India.

Product Development teams at the world’s largest product companies in U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Israel, and Taiwan have leveraged Mobiveil’s IP blocks, hardware platforms or its specialized engineering services to accelerate their innovation and product development schedule. Mobiveil is unique in its business by continuously investing in R&D to develop reusable components and platforms to increase the value add for its engineering capabilities.

Click here to read more ...



