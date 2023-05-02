Moving AMBA forward with multi-chip and CHI C2C

Industry Expert Blogs
Moving AMBA forward with multi-chip and CHI C2Carm Blogs - Francisco Socal, Arm
May. 02, 2023
AMBA has a long history of collaborating with the ecosystem to solve complex and industry-wide problems. Now, as the industry embraces chiplets, is the time to extend AMBA from on-chip to multi-chip.
In this blog, we outline AMBA’s approach with CHI C2C – an extension to on-chip CHI that is being developed to make CHI suitable for connecting chip(let)-to-chip(let).
We also illustrate how AMBA CHI C2C will complement chiplet standardization efforts like UCIe, with a view to drive further alignment and collaboration.
Why chiplets and why now?