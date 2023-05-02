RISC-V customization, HW/SW co-optimization, and custom compute

Do we still need to introduce and define RISC-V? You know, the open-source instruction set architecture (ISA) that is gaining popularity thanks to its flexibility, scalability, and modularity. Okay, we just did, just to be sure we are all on the same page. One of the key benefits and the main “raison d’être” of RISC-V is the possibility to tailor both the instruction set (ISA) and the internal design (microarchitecture) of the processor to meet specific application requirements. This customization capability extends to custom compute solutions, enabling developers to create hardware optimized for their workloads. In this blog post, let’s explore the benefits of RISC-V customization and custom compute, and industry applications.

The traditional approach to hardware design and its limits

Click here to read more ...



