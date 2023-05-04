Imparé Imparts Its Insights on Verification in the Cloud

Industry Expert Blogs
Imparé Imparts Its Insights on Verification in the CloudSynopsys Blog - Rob van Blommestein, Sr. Product & Solutions Manager, Synopsys
May. 04, 2023
We all know that chip design verification is a significant bottleneck in chip development. This bottleneck only becomes more and more narrow as design complexity compounds, and the chances of bug escapes in the race to meet tighter market windows increases. To combat this effect, significant investment in chip verification environments and computing power is necessary to ensure that the design functions as intended without fail. However, this type of financial outlay is often out of reach for some companies, and for those that can afford it, scalability remains limited.
Can moving chip design verification to the cloud be the answer?
