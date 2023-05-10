What Does the Future Hold for AI in Chip Design?

It’s hard to imagine a time when AI wasn’t a part of the silicon chip design flow. Since intelligence has now been integrated into design, verification, test, and other key phases, engineers are experiencing productivity advantages along with outcomes that humans alone wouldn’t be able to accomplish under typical project timelines.

How did we get here? And where do we go from here?

These were just a couple of the questions pondered by a panel of Synopsys AI architects at this year’s SNUG Silicon Valley 2023 conference in Santa Clara. The panel, “Rise of AI for Design—Journey Thus Far and the Road Ahead,” brought together experts from different areas of the business to share overviews of AI enhancements in their areas so far and thoughts on what might be coming up next. Geetha Rangarajan, senior manager from the Synopsys AI Strategy and System team and AI track lead at SNUG Silicon Valley, shared that the main objective for the panel was to discuss how AI can help us rethink ‘hard’ problems in multiple areas of system design and inspire attendees to think creatively about possibilities for leveraging AI-driven solutions. Read on for highlights of the discussion.

