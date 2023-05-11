Expanded access to Arm Virtual Hardware for the entire IoT ecosystem

In October 2021, Arm launched Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH), a cloud-based offering which enables software development without the need for physical hardware. This helps reduce time to market for embedded software developers and simplifying end-device integration into IoT services.

A little over a year ago, we extended the capabilities of AVH to address new uses cases and to enable a wider range of Arm processors and third-party hardware via Corellium’s hypervisor technology. This included adding hardware from partners NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and Raspberry Pi, as well as Arm models of Corstone-300, Corstone-310, and Cortex-M processors ranging from Cortex-M0 to Cortex-M33. Over the past year, hundreds of embedded and IoT developers across the Arm ecosystem have participated in a private beta with this powerful new AVH offering, incorporating it into their development workflows, CI/CD pipelines, IoT SaaS solutions, and development tools. Our private beta users have also provided invaluable feedback that has helped improve and enhance the AVH service.

Today we are pleased to announce that this service has transitioned from private beta to public beta and is now open to anyone with an Arm account to try out and use for commercial purposes. The public beta is available for a trial period of 30 days followed by a paid service based on usage per device-hour. Go to arm.com/virtual-hardware today to get started.

