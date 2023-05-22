Designing Chips in the Cloud: Four Key Takeaways from SNUG Silicon Valley 2023

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Designing Chips in the Cloud: Four Key Takeaways from SNUG Silicon Valley 2023Synopsys Blog - Vikram Bhatia, Head, Synopsys Cloud Go-to-Market and Product Strategy
May. 22, 2023
In recent years, many semiconductor companies have successfully shifted chip design from on-premises data centers to the cloud. With monolithic systems on chips (SoCs) and multi-die systems becoming ever-more complex, chip designers increasingly rely on “unlimited” cloud resources and new cloud-native, AI-driven EDA tools to rapidly optimize power, performance, and area (PPA).
Unsurprisingly, cloud-based chip design was the subject of numerous sessions and tracks at the Synopsys Users Group (SNUG) Silicon Valley 2023 conference, including a panel titled “Harnessing the Power of the Cloud: Is the Ecosystem Ready?” During the session, industry experts identified the following four trends driving the rapid migration of EDA tools and chip design workloads to the cloud:
- Ever-increasing compute demands
- Accelerated time-to-market requirements
- Evolving cyber threats and stringent security protocols
- A growing need for more flexible, cost-effective storage options
Read on to learn about key takeaways from the panel experts—and get an in-depth look at how cloud-native EDA tools and pre-optimized hardware platforms are empowering semiconductor companies to accelerate their chip design cycles.
