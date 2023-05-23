Cadence welcomes Pulsic, Ltd., a longtime provider of production-proven technology for floorplanning, placement, and routing of custom ICs. Pulsic technologists have worked with leading semiconductor companies for almost 25 years to provide innovative analog, custom design, and memory layout and routing solutions.

These technologists will also bring a wealth of knowledge about using AI to solve challenging advanced-node problems using better planning techniques and virtual prototyping. The addition of Pulsic further strengthens Cadence's Virtuoso Studio commitment to using AI to facilitate our many customers as they push through the traditionally manual tasks of custom design and enter new realms of design possibility via automation and innovation.

