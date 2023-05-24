New Synopsys Report Highlights Key Industry Insights on the Impact of Multi-Die Systems

For decades, Moore’s law enabled semiconductor companies to double the number of transistors in an integrated circuit (IC) every two years. As Moore’s law slows, device scaling for monolithic systems-on-chip (SoCs) is noticeably less while the cost of newer, more complex process nodes continues to steadily increase. However, the demand for faster, better, and smarter silicon is only growing as the exploding impact of “Smart Everything” and ubiquitous artificial intelligence (AI) drive a massive push for faster speeds and ever-more transistors. We call this intersection of Moore’s law scale complexity with new systemic complexity demands the SysMoore era.

Aart de Geus, Synopsys chair and chief executive officer, recently observed that semiconductor companies are revolutionizing both architectural function and form with new multi-die systems to help meet market demand. Indeed, disaggregating a large monolithic chip design into smaller, proven dies results in higher yields, lower silicon costs over time, and more customizable SKUs. de Geus, who penned the opening chapter of a new Synopsys industry insight report titled “How Quickly Will Multi-Die Systems Change Semiconductor Design?” notes that cross-industry collaboration has seen chip designers significantly increase connectivity density while reducing energy switching (per bit). The report also includes insights on multi-die systems from Ansys, Arm, Bosch, Google, Intel, and Samsung.

