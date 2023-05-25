Why we're the GPU of choice for RISC-V

It’s safe to say that you can’t think about Imagination without our GPUs coming to mind, and in our eyes, you can’t think RISC-V without using one of our GPUs. That’s because we have some serious pedigree in graphics processors.

With over 30 years of PowerVR GPUs, we know our way around a graphics processor. In that time, we have continued to innovate to maintain a technological lead in the graphics market. PowerVR’s unique tile-based deferred rendering (TBDR) architecture was revolutionary back in the early 90s, while as recently as 2020, we delivered multi-core GPU technology with our B-Series, opening a whole new range of performance points. We followed that in 2021 with IMG CXT, the first mobile ray tracing core that remains the most efficient on the market, sitting at Level 4 of the Ray Tracing Levels System (RTLS).

All our GPU innovations can operate alongside a RISC-V CPU. Our broad graphics performance range means that we have IP to fit any project. High quality, bug free IP is our focus and as one of the most established players in the industry, with long-term support always available to customers, we can help you quickly integrate our IP into your RISC-V project to ensure its success.

