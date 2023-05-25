Generative AI is changing the world - but can it continue to succeed with our current data infrastructure?

CEO and co-founder, Tony Pialis, recently shared his thoughts with Data Center Dynamics on the subject. Tony says that for generative AI technologies to thrive, the industry must invest in bringing a customized approach to high-speed connectivity – namely through chiplets and custom silicon solutions – before it is too late.

Read more of what Tony thinks about how our data infrastructure needs to change to allow generative AI to thrive here!

Click here to read more ...



