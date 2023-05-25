Industry Expert Blogs
Generative AI is changing the world - but can it continue to succeed with our current data infrastructure?Alphawave Semi Blog - Tony Pialis, Alphawave Semi
May. 25, 2023
CEO and co-founder, Tony Pialis, recently shared his thoughts with Data Center Dynamics on the subject. Tony says that for generative AI technologies to thrive, the industry must invest in bringing a customized approach to high-speed connectivity – namely through chiplets and custom silicon solutions – before it is too late.
