Gaming is Next Driver for Bluetooth Low Energy and LE Audio

Amid a steady beat of advances in communications standards, the Bluetooth SIG is being just as aggressive. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is already well established in mobile applications. Last year the SIG officially announced the release of LE Audio, building on BLE to enable improved tradeoffs between audio quality and low energy for greatly enhanced user experience in multiple potential applications. This has created buzz in the gaming industry, which sees significant potential in enhanced gaming experience through LE Audio thanks to much lower latencies. LE Audio offers gamers real-time audio feedback for gunshots, footsteps, and explosions, without any noticeable delay. Add to that higher quality audio, or the same quality at even lower power for longer gaming on a single charge. The same low latency is also starting to generate interest in new ways to improve hearing aid experiences, for example to clearly hear multiple speakers in a group setting. Bluetooth Low Energy plus LE Audio is creating exciting new product opportunities!

