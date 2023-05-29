Arm Cortex-X4 advances frontiers of CPU performance

The last four years have seen Arm on a relentless pursuit of the very best CPU performance and efficiency. It started with the Arm Cortex-X1, which was our first high-performance Cortex-X CPU. Since then, we have successfully delivered double digit IPC performance gains with the Arm Cortex-X2 and Cortex-X3 CPUs that were built on the Armv9 architecture. All of the Cortex-X CPUs are part of our Cortex-X Custom program. This creates performance first designs, provides customization capabilities for different market needs, and extends the capabilities of the Arm ecosystem.

Alongside the second and third-generation Cortex-X CPUs, we introduced two generations of Armv9 CPU clusters. These combine the high-performance Cortex-X CPU cores with the efficient premium performance of the Cortex-A700 CPU series and highly efficient Cortex-A500 CPU series. The clusters deliver industry-leading flexibility, with the highest levels of performance and efficiency possible. The different clusters are already enriching the Arm ecosystem, enabling new technologies and experiences that are transforming our digital lives.

Now, we are delighted to launch the latest Cortex-X CPU, the Arm Cortex-X4, alongside brand-new CPU clusters that combine the Cortex-X4 with our new Cortex-A720 and A520 CPUs. We are not only delivering the highest performing Arm Cortex CPU through the Cortex-X4, but also introducing the most powerful Cortex CPU compute cluster ever built. The backbone of the cluster is a brand new DynamIQ Shared Unit, the DSU-120, which builds on the DSU-110 with enhancements across scalability and PPA, as well as brand-new features. The foundation of these new IP and clusters is the latest Armv9.2 architecture, continuing our CPU architecture leadership.

