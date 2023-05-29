Arm GPUs built on new 5th Generation GPU architecture to redefine visual computing

Last year Arm launched a brand-new flagship GPU called ‘Immortalis’, which is proving to be an outstanding success. Immortalis-G715 is already leading on performance and efficiency across various benchmarks for the latest high performing smartphone devices using premium and flagship SoCs. On ray tracing, an Immortalis-G715 based SoC provides 67 and 52 percent better performance compared to SoCs with competing GPUs¹. Meanwhile, on variable rate shading (VRS) benchmarks, the flagship GPU provides between 5 and 52 percent better performance compared to the same SoC competitors².

We are continuing this tremendous momentum by launching the latest flagship Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. This is our alongside new Mali-G720 and Mali-G620 GPUs to complete our portfolio of world-class GPUs that target a broad range of consumer devices. After four generations of GPUs on the 4th Generation Valhall architecture, the latest Arm GPUs are built on a brand-new 5th Generation GPU architecture known as 5th Gen. This signals Arm’s long-standing commitment to the next generation of visual computing on consumer devices.

The new GPUs continue to represent leading performance and efficiency, providing more realistic, immersive, and advanced gaming experiences on mobile, as well as longer playing time 'on-the-go' without draining the battery. The 5th Gen architecture enables all the GPUs to improve graphics performance at a system level. This means we are not just getting the best performance from the GPU alone, but also from interactions with external memory, the latest CPU clusters and system level caches (SLCs). These are all incorporated into the new Arm Total Compute Solution (TCS23).

