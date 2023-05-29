Total Compute Solutions (TCS23) provide the complete platform for mobile computing

First launched in 2021, Arm’s Total Compute Solutions deliver a complete package of IP designed and optimized to work together seamlessly. This makes it easier for System on Chip (SoC) designers to tackle the many challenges of building and configuring their own compute subsystems. These include developing third-party system IP for Interconnect, System Level Caches (SLCs) and Memory Management Units (MMUs), and then integrating everything with the CPU and GPU clusters. Arm’s Total Compute Solutions significantly reduce the complexity of SoC designs, reducing engineering cost and resource and accelerating the time-to-market. This allows device manufacturers to focus on delivering their own true commercial value, which is hardware and software differentiation.

As with previous generations, the new Arm Total Compute Solutions (TCS23) address these core SoC engineering challenges alongside wider mobile computing trends. These include demands for more complex user experiences, new software capabilities and the continuous push for more performance and efficiency. The engineering challenges are particularly relevant for the premium mobile market where building SoCs is becoming more complex for silicon vendors. Through TCS23, which is built on the foundation of the new Armv9.2 architecture, we are enabling partners to utilize the latest techniques required to push power efficiency and performance boundaries so they can build the very best premium mobile SoCs. Partners can also adopt TCS23 to create a variety of configurations and scalable computing solutions to bring the TCS23 capabilities to a broad range of consumer market segments.

Click here to read more ...



