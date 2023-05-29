NOEL-V: A RISC-V Processor for High-Performance Space Applications

Space applications pose significant challenges for electronic systems as they must contend with a myriad of environmental factors once they are launched. These factors include extreme temperatures, radiation, shock, and vibration — all of which electronic systems must withstand to meet rigorous reliability standards. To tackle these challenges, advanced processors specifically designed for space applications have become crucial. In this blog post, we will explore the NOEL-V processor, a cutting-edge RISC-V core that is tailored for space missions.

The Space Environment

Space is a harsh environment, presenting tremendous challenges for space engineers. The launch itself is extreme, subjecting the spacecraft to strong vibrations and shock. Once in orbit, temperatures can range from extreme cold to scorching heat. Moreover, the presence of radiation in space poses another threat to electronic devices, potentially causing performance degradation or complete failure, which can have catastrophic impacts on the mission.

One specific concern in the space environment is the occurrence of single event upsets (SEUs). SEUs are errors caused by the impact of high-energy particles, such as cosmic rays or the solar wind, coming into contact with sensitive electronic components. When these particles collide with the silicon substrate of a semiconductor device, they can deposit charge and disrupt the normal operation of the circuitry. This disruption can manifest as changes in the state of memory elements, resulting in altered data or erroneous behavior.

Over the past several years, space-grade processors have primarily relied on implementations of the SPARC and PowerPC instruction set architectures. However, a notable contender has emerged: RISC-V. The RISC-V open Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) is akin to SPARC and offers distinct advantages that position it as the preferred choice to replace SPARC in space applications.

The rapidly expanding developer community and the scalability of RISC-V contribute to its growing appeal. Considering the broad application space combined with RISC-V’s inherent flexibility and configurability, this ISA aligns exceptionally well with the evolving needs of the space industry.

