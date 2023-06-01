From Silicon Design to End of Life - Mitigate Memory Failures to Boost Reliability

If you want to lower your risk and achieve SoC design success sooner, memory design and verification should be commanding your attention. This is even more true if your projects are safety-critical, including applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart medicine, life support in the cosmos, disaster prevention here on earth, you name it. In these critical applications, meeting or exceeding high reliability and functional safety can be the difference between life and death, chaos and order, success and failure. Simply put, you don’t want your memory to fail.

Memory design must meet the moment as we trend toward a hyperconvergent, multi-die future. One-size-fits all, general-purpose memories no longer work for advanced applications. Today, a web of diverse analog and digital interconnects, a complex power distribution network (PDN), and new requirements for faster memory access all impact memory design, even while adapting to new protocols, technologies, and architectures. With all these balls in the air, how can you ensure that your memory design also remains reliable throughout its lifecycle?

Leveraging an article that recently appeared in Semiconductor Engineering, we’re exploring the importance of memory reliability while addressing today’s silicon design complexities. Read on to learn more about increasing memory reliability throughout the silicon lifecycle.

