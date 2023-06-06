Industry Expert Blogs
|
Which IMG BXS GPU is right for your car?With Imagination Blog - Eleanor Brash, Imagination
Jun. 06, 2023
Imagination is the leading supplier of graphics processors in the automotive space. With nine GPU generations under our belt and fast approaching half a billion in total shipments into the sector, Imagination’s IP delivers both comfort and safety to vehicles. Our GPUs are supporting the transition to advanced in-car experiences by combining engaging and responsive HMIs (human machine interfaces) with increasingly functional advanced driver assistance systems. The IMG BXS range is our current line of safety-critical GPUs designed specifically to meet the needs of car manufacturers and comes complete with a range of hardware and software-based features that maximise performance, maintain efficiency, and deliver on safety and security.
Which IMG BXS GPU is right for you?
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- intoPIX TicoRAW improves RAW image workflows and camera designs
- Secure-IC is ready for ASIL B or ASIL D levels projects with its Securyzr integrated Secure Element
- Unveiling XS: the ultimate GPU family for automotive
- Introducing SiFive Automotive Products