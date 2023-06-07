Ethernet Time-Sensitive Network (TSN): Synopsys Verification Solution for Complex TSN Specifications

The automotive industry has a critical requirement for accurate timing and guaranteed data delivery to ensure passenger safety and a seamless customer experience. Autonomous vehicles utilize advanced SoC architectures in the automotive ecosystem to address mission critical processing and timing requirements, increasing the importance of Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) features in automotive ethernet.

In our previous blogs on this subject we discussed the evolution and impact of Audio-Video Bridging (AVB) specifications. In this blog we will take a closer look at each of the TSN specifications and analyze what these offer to the AVB-TSN applications.

