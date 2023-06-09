Design And Reuse

Industry Expert Blogs


Synopsys Blog

Customer Spotlight: Viettel Accelerates Design of Its First 5G SoC with Synopsys ASIP Designer

Synopsys Blog - Patrick Verbist, Sr. Staff Product Manager, Synopsys Solutions Group, and Lam Trinh, Staff Sales Account Manager, Synopsys
Jun. 09, 2023






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com