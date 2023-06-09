Customer Spotlight: Viettel Accelerates Design of Its First 5G SoC with Synopsys ASIP Designer

Viettel, the largest mobile network operator in Vietnam, has big ambitions with 5G technology at the system, equipment, and SoC levels. As the R&D arm of Viettel, Viettel High Tech develops full 5G network architecture systems: devices, radio access network (RAN), transmission network, and core network. This makes Vietnam one of the few countries to produce 5G equipment.

Viettel High Tech had been working on the design of a 5G digital front-end SoC for a gNB 3GPP 5G base station. The engineering team needed to accelerate their time to market for a competitive advantage. In fact, facing a short product development window is not uncommon in this sector. Many organizations began developing their solutions while the 5G standard was still immature, creating the need to keep up with a changing standard without delaying product readiness.

To streamline the process for developing specialized processors for their 5G SoC, the Viettel High Tech team used Synopsys ASIP Designer™, a tool suite that automates and speeds up the process of designing application-specific instruction-set processors (ASIPs).

