When tapas meet tech: Barcelona's RISC-V Summit feeds our appetite for innovation

Alright, let’s talk about Barcelona. Now, you might be thinking of mouthwatering tapas, smooth local wines, and the pulsing life in every corner of the city. It’s a foodie’s paradise for sure—and I took full advantage— but last week, Barcelona became a playground for tech enthusiasts too. The reason? The first-ever RISC-V Summit Europe.

RISC-V is a global movement

Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International, opened the event by saying that Europe is investing, and Europe is showing up. However, not only Europe was on the agenda for the Summit, but there were also interesting updates for example on the status of RISC-V in China. Calista highlighted the importance of engaging globally and not creating unnecessary borders. As a European company with a global presence and customers all over the world, this is important to us as well. If you don’t know us all that well, get the basics here.

Mark Himelstein, CTO at RISC-V International, followed up and highlighted the pride of ownership. RISC-V is owned by us as a community. I think many people in the room did feel that pride! Think of this conference like a bustling tapas bar, but instead of a variety of small plates, you’ve got a feast of tech talks, engaging discussions, and industry initiatives. You’ve got all these bright minds, like customers at the bar, talking about the latest and greatest in tech.

So, what’s on the menu? RISC-V.

