Synopsys and AMD Collaboration Achieves Significant Milestones for EDA Workloads

Many of us almost take for granted that we can stream a high-definition movie on our smartphones as we take the commuter train into the office. Or that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have made it possible for data analytics systems to generate more accurate insights with greater efficiency. None of this can happen, however, without powerful server processors that can run the compute-intensive electronic design automation (EDA) workloads required to develop the massively complex SoCs enabling these applications.

This is why the performance enhancements that result from continued collaboration between Synopsys and AMD are so impactful for designing, testing, and manufacturing semiconductor products. The launch of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology is marked by performance achievements that are great news for a smart everything world that is demanding more and more from silicon chips. Some key points to note:

Simulation workloads using Synopsys VCS® functional verification solution run 1.2x faster on AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors versus the preceding AMD EPYC processor family with AMD 3D V-Cache technology

Digital design and analog workloads using Synopsys PrimeSim™ circuit simulation solution, Synopsys Fusion Compiler™ physical implementation solution, and Synopsys PrimeTime® static timing analysis solution run 1.2x to 1.4x faster versus the preceding AMD EPYC processor family with AMD 3D V-Cache technology

Mutual customers—whether they’re developing monolithic SoCs or multi-die systems for high-performance computing (HPC) applications—can enjoy a processing speed-up that will enable them to, ultimately, achieve faster time to market of their designs. The newest AMD EPYC processors provide a robust energy- and space-efficient environment to run the most demanding enterprise applications, including EDA.

