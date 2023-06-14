How Standards Are Unleashing the Power of DPUs for Cloud Computing

The slowing of Moore’s Law is driving a new approach to compute as single core performance is flattening out. To handle the increasing demands of data-centric workloads, hyperscalers and modern cloud data centers are looking for a new class of programmable processors that can efficiently process and move data at scale. They also need to support growing deployments of advanced applications – including Generative AI models – that require GPUs, faster networking and distributed storage. Today’s cloud infrastructure is custom built, from SSDs to HDDs, SmartNICs to video accelerators, and the last standardized component, the server CPU, will not cut it as a universal general-purpose processor moving forward. Enter data processing units, aka DPUs.

What is a DPU?

