New Neural Processor Aids in Adding AI to Small, Low-Power Vision Processing Designs

From video doorbells to modern vehicles, the types of applications that rely on cameras are growing. For many of these systems, having access to real-time, high-resolution imagery is integral to their effective operation. After all, if the doorbell can’t clearly identify a package thief or the car isn’t able to accurately detect a roadway obstruction, their value declines tremendously. Increasingly, deep-learning models are being implemented to enhance the vision-processing capabilities that these products need.

Increasingly, vision-processing applications are applying artificial intelligence (AI) in their designs to enhance the quality of the images and/or to take advantage of advanced AI features like object detection. Computer vision applications that relied exclusively on the highest level of digital signal processing operations (DSP) are now mixing DSP and AI. Now, there’s a neural processor IP solution available that delivers the industry’s smallest power and area footprint to support up to two trillion operations per second (TOPS) of the latest AI networks, including transformers. Read on to learn more about how the new Synopsys ARC® NPX6-1K NPU Processor IP with 1,024 MACs provides an ideal option for designers ready to introduce greater intelligence into their chip designs.

