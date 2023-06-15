Setting a Foundation for Security with ReRAM

Industry Expert Blogs
Setting a Foundation for Security with ReRAMWeebit Nano Blog - Amir Regev, Weebit Nano
Jun. 15, 2023
Today we are surrounded by an ever-increasing array of connected devices. Electronic payments are becoming more popular, and we are keeping more and more personal information in the cloud. At the same time, risks continue to rise as hackers get better and better at breaking down security schemes.
Regardless of the end application, security must be based on a multi-layered approach starting with the deepest embedded hardware. This starts within the manufacturing process of the chips themselves and includes a broad range of hardware primitives serving as security keys such as True Random Number Generator (TRNG) and physical unclonable functions (PUFs).
