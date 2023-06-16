Developing a customized RISC-V core for MEMS sensors

We recently described how Codasip Labs is working with the NimbleAI project to push the boundaries of neuromorphic vision. Let’s talk about another cool project. This project is focused on another sense, hearing. We will use our unique Codasip Studio design toolset to develop a customized RISC-V core for MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) sensors.

Again, technology is inspired by biology in this project which is partly funded by the European Union and involves 27 organizations from 7 countries in Europe. This three-year project is called “Acoustic sensor solutions integrated with digital technologies as key enablers for emerging applications fostering Society 5.0”. That is a mouthful (and not very hashtag-friendly). Luckily there is also the short-form project name, Listen2Future. This project is a great example of industry innovating for the benefit of society: reducing infant mortality rates; or improving hearing aid efficiency for the hard of hearing.

