How to Maximize PCIe 6.0's Advantages with End-to-End PCIe Design Solutions

If you dream of networking at the speed of the latest 800G Ethernet, you’ll need a serial bus interface to match it. Data center solid state drives (SSDs) and the accelerators used in AI applications are also hungry for speed. That’s why PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 is gaining traction in AI, HPC, and data centers. PCIe 6.0 operates at 64GT/s and that’s lightning fast, twice as fast as the previous generation. But while network servers, SSDs, switches, and AI accelerators are all early adopters of PCIe 6.0, and network interface cards (NIC) and CPU host chips are on the horizon, how do you know if PCIe 6.0 is right for your next chip design?

Every time you advance, everything gets a little bit tougher, even as the time-to-market (TTM) pressure increases. If you want to take a step forward into a first mover position, but are hesitating, here’s a tip: Leveraging the leader in complete end-to-end PCIe hardware design tools can ease your journey to achieving industry-leading quality and security while lowering your risk. If you are considering making the move from PCIe 5.0 to 6.0, this overview will cover what you need to consider before getting into the PCIe 6.0 fast lane.

What’s the Big Deal about PCIe 6.0 Anyway?

