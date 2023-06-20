The need for a holistic approach to safety and security

No one knows Murphy’s Law of “anything that can go wrong, will go wrong” better than automotive OEMs, who must always deliver safe vehicles, addressing risk of harm due to malfunctioning behavior. But with connected cars, there is a new “law” to consider that is equally important: Satan’s Law, which has a historic meaning, in that one should not let ignorance be the exploitation of evil . Semiconductors are increasingly defining the differentiation of vehicles, therefore you must now also assume that any malicious player may want to exploit them to hack your vehicle. What we are doing at Codasip is taking this concept to the next level by fusing safety (Murphy’s Law) with security (Satan’s Law) as the way to build our safe and secure RISC-V processors.

Of course, as the leader in custom compute, all our safe and secure RISC-V IP products allow customers to optimize them and design them for differentiation. Indeed, we believe wholeheartedly that the future for innovative automotive OEMs, is only possible by embracing custom compute. Simply using off-the-shelf processor cores will result in products looking like their competition.

Would you want to be safe, but not secure? Or secure but not safe?

