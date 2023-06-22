How Silicon Lifecycle Management Strengthens HPC and Data Center Reliability

Beyond the hyper-connected, AI-driven, answers-at-your-fingertips convenience, the need for high-performance computing (HPC) and hyperscale levels of storage can be existential. Supercomputers are helping to improve the outcomes in everything from mathematical models to climate predictions, and cloud data centers house the infrastructure that keeps our digital lives humming. There is more data today than has ever existed before. It moves at high speeds across vast distances. Silicon process nodes are shrinking, pushing the reticle boundaries of manufacturing, giving rise to multi-die systems that are forging new possibilities in performance.

With all this advanced complexity in electronic systems, you might ask, what can go wrong? Simply put: a lot. Silent Data Corruption (SDC), the errors happening undetected below the surface, are real, as is device aging, thermal and power challenges, and more. These challenges can be a headache and quite possibly culminate in catastrophe if they aren’t handled well—especially if you are dealing with these issues at scale.

For SoC designers, greater complexity is a forcing function for employing a silicon lifecycle management (SLM) strategy to ensure the reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) of your devices. In fact, knowing what is happening inside your final product, along with understanding the long-term RAS implications, is essential for design success.

