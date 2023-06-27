Datapath Validation - Solving Verification Challenges in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Mathematical Cores

Synopsys VC Formal Datapath Validation (DPV) is a technology that has long been deployed by top semiconductors companies and has enjoyed many success stories in CPU, GPU, and DSP designs. In recent years, as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms continue to advance, AI/ML chips become another key application domain for VC Formal DPV. In this blog, we will explain what datapath validation means and showcases a couple of customer use cases.

What is Datapath Validation?

Click here to read more ...



