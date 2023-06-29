Custom processor design just became easier

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Custom processor design just became easierCodasip Blog - Lauranne Choquin, Codasip
Jun. 29, 2023
One-stop-shopping for cores and peripherals
Codasip and SmartDV recently announced joining forces to simplify and accelerate custom processor design by offering our customers the possibility to license Codasip RISC-V IP and the necessary peripheral IP from SmartDV under a single contract. To better understand this promising collaboration, we asked Erik Panu, SmartDV, and Mike Eftimakis, Codasip, to tell us more about it.
